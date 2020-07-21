Jana Brady named Director of Marketing for Mississippi Museum of Art

The Mississippi Museum of Art recently announced that Jana Brady has been appointed to Director of Marketing. Brady has more than a decade of experience in strategic marketing and communications.
Brady most recently worked at The Ramey Agency as Account Director, where she led strategic planning, created new brands and managed existing brands across a variety of industries. She previously worked at Mississippi Public Broadcasting, overseeing public relations efforts. After receiving her bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College, Brady started her career at the Mississippi Museum of Art, where she led Museum events (including family, public program and fundraising events) and planned marketing and communications efforts.
Brady will be responsible for building awareness, relevance, and participation among the Jackson-metro area and across the state. Brady will support the Museum’s staff by guiding communications strategies that increase exposure for its programs and exhibitions. Brady will also lead the Museum’s branding efforts in order to captivate and engage audiences and deepen community connections.
