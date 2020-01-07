Jennifer Wallace elected to Mississippi Bankers Association board of directors

Jennifer Sones Wallace of Pike National Bank, of McComb, has been elected to a 3-year term on the Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors.

Wallace will represent her region of the state on the Board, which governs the 132-year-old association. MBA’s membership includes commercial banks and savings institutions operating in Mississippi, and the association’s members hold over 95 percent of bank deposits in the state.

Wallace serves as President for Pike National Bank (PNB) and has been with the bank for 21 years. Wallace began her career at Entegrity Consultants, Inc., as a Consumer Compliance Auditor, then joined Magnolia Federal Bank as a Teller Platform Software design team member, and then worked as a Compliance Coordinator and Legal Claims Administrator at Union Planters. In 1999, she joined Pike National Bank where she has served in various roles including Compliance Officer, BSA Officer, CRA Officer, Investment Officer, and Deposit/Teller Operations Management. Wallace is now President of PNB and serves on the Board of Directors and the PCNB Corporate Board of Directors. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance and a Master of Business Administration with a graduate emphasis in Finance from the University of Southern Mississippi.

In addition to her new board position, Wallace has served on the MBA Legislative Committee and the VEBA Trust Committee. She is active in her community and is a past president of and current board member of the United Givers of Southwest Mississippi. She has also served on the boards of Southwest Mississippi Boys and Girls Club, Pike County Arts Council, and has been a Relay for Life Team Captain.

Wallace is married to Eddie Wallace, and they have four children Zach Stewart, Kaylee Wallace, Alex Wallace, and Amy Wallace. They are members of First Baptist Church, Summit.