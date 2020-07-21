Junior League of Jackson names board of directors

The Junior League of Jackson has announced the 2020-2021 Board of Directors for the organization. The members are, front row, from left, Allison Simpson, Training and Organizational Development Vice President; Katie Browning, President-Elect; Staci McNinch, President; Kaitlyn Vassar, Membership Vice President; Tish Hughes, Sustaining Advisor. Second row: Adriane Louie, Operations Vice President; Jane Harkins, Treasurer-Elect; Kim Porter, Sustaining Advisor; Carmen Gross, Placement Chair; Ellie Word, Fund Development Vice President; Bethany Smith, Community Vice President; Kacey Matthews, Communications Vice President; Jaime Stein, Treasurer; Zonzie McLaurin, Secretary; Barbara Byrd, Member-at-Large; Valerie Linn, Sustaining Advisor; Paige Manning, Nominating Chair. (Courtesy of Junior League of Jackson)
