Kelsi Baldwin receives Sadler Award at Mississippi College

Enrolling at Mississippi College Law School starting in August, Kelsi Baldwin says her career will lead her to serve society’s voiceless.

“There are countless individuals who feel as if their voice has been ripped away, and I want to help them find it again,” says the Clinton resident. “I have no doubt that MC Law will equip me with the necessary skills to do so.”

A May 2020 Mississippi College political science graduate, Kelsi excelled as an undergraduate to earn the university’s Sadler Award. The award goes to a student who attended a community college for two years and achieved MC’s highest grade point average.

The honor was established by the late Dr. William O. Sadler, a 1929 graduate and longtime MC biology professor.

Baldwin, 22, says her undergraduate years on the Clinton campus were awesome and got her well-prepared for MC Law in Jackson.

“My time at MC was filled with amazing experiences, and I knew the professors were one of a kind,” says the Florence High graduate. “I have dreamed of practicing law for as long as I can remember, and MC continues to help me achieve this goal.”

A 2018 graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Community College who transferred to the Baptist-affiliated university, Baldwin wants to give back to her alma mater.

“I hope that I can one day repay Mississippi College for the countless positive ways this university has affected my life.”

Until recently a Florence resident, the Mississippian received high praise from her professors.

Political science professor Glenn Antizzo served as her advisor. He salutes the Nenamoosha Social Tribe member and recipient of the 2019-2020 Political Science Student of the Year Award.

“She is incredibly smart, has impeccable communication skills, and fearlessly takes on subjects for papers that are intellectually interesting, yet very demanding to pursue,” Antizzo said. “Kelsi is an absolute joy to have in the classroom, with a fun and infectiously happy, upbeat personality.”

Kelsi Baldwin mastered her political science studies and was just as strong in the classroom as an English Writing minor.

Associate Provost Debbie Norris joined school leaders commending Kelsi Baldwin for her solid academic achievements and wish her the best at MC Law this fall.