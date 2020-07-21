Latoya Cutts named leader of Jackson Redevelopment Authority

Latoya Cutts, the former downtown manager and head of development for Albany, Georgia, has been named as the new executive director for the Jackson Redevelopment Authority (JRA).

Cutts selection comes following a national search which included interview participation by members of the community and City of Jackson officials, said JRA Vice Chairman Alex Lawson, Jr., who led the process.

“We were very pleased with the caliber of candidates who were interested in coming to Jackson,” said Lawson. “However, Latoya Cutts quickly rose to the top because of her prior experience and the results she achieved in her career. We’re excited about the future with her leading the organization.”

Cutts has more than a decade of executive management and progressive leadership experience. She has worked extensively in municipal government as the City of Albany’s Downtown Manager/Executive Director and as the City of Albany’s director for the Department of Community and Economic Development. Cutts also has significant experience in leading public-private development projects for downtown revitalization, organizational development, community development in target urban redevelopment areas, and years of experience as an independent business development consultant.

Under her leadership, in dual roles as the City of Albany’s Downtown Manager and Executive Director for the two redevelopment authorities (ADICA & DDA), in less than 24 months Cutts successfully led efforts for major catalyst development projects – totaling more than $20 million in projected new downtown investment. These catalyst projects spurred significant interest and created new opportunities for continued redevelopment and growth. Cutts’ portfolio of public-private projects includes, but is not limited to, a Microbrewery, the adaptive reuse of a hotel to 64 loft apartments, downtown front street commercial development with new restaurants and retail, the Downtown Albany Museum of Art, and a three-phase affordable housing development.

Cutts is a 2019 graduate from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a Master of Real Estate Development. Her educational accomplishments also include a Bachelor of Business Administration from Georgia Southwestern State University and a Master of Science in Management from Troy State University.