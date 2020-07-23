LUBA Workers’ Comp expands coverage into three new states

LUBA Workers’ Comp has expanded its coverage into Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Alabama. Founded in 1991, the Baton Rouge-based insurance company currently writes workers’ compensation insurance through a network of select, independent agencies in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Texas. LUBA, with the addition of the three new states, will now write in seven states. LUBA is the second largest writer of workers’ comp in Louisiana, the fourth largest in Mississippi, and continues to grow market share across their regional footprint. “We’ve seen steady growth in new markets thanks to our long-standing relationships with independent agents. The success we’ve had in partnership with them has been very rewarding.” said David Bondy, Founder and CEO of LUBA. “We continue to build upon our unwavering commitment to excellence in customer service and genuine dependability and are excited to introduce three new states to the LUBA Difference.”

LUBA insures over 196,000 workers across 4,000 policies with more than $80 million in direct written premiums. LUBA recently received their sixteenth consecutive “A- Excellent” rating with a stable outlook from A.M. Best Company, the world’s oldest and most authoritative rating agency. Ratings are based on four primary factors: balance sheet strength, operating performance, business profile, and enterprise risk management (ERM).