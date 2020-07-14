McLaughlin, PC adds food and beverage depth and opens Alabama office

McLaughlin, PC is pleased to announce that David Carn has joined the firm in its Birmingham, Alabama office.

Prior to joining McLaughlin, PC, David served as in-house counsel to the Alabama-based regional craft brewery, Back Forty Beer Company.

David has over a decade of experience as both in-house counsel and outside counsel focusing on highly regulated industries, including alcohol and food product manufacturing. He has represented clients in all aspects of the alcohol and food product manufacturing business, including regional, national, and international distribution as well as national and international trademark matters.

Since the incorporation of the Alabama Brewers Guild in 2012, David has served as special counsel advising the Guild on legislative and regulatory matters at the federal, state, and local level. In addition, David is an award-winning packaging designer for the alcoholic beverage industry having been awarded two gold medals in the 2014 World Beer Packaging Championships and having his work recognized by Time Magazine and USA Today.

“David’s experience as in-house counsel with a large regional brewery gives the firm’s clients an unmatched resource in the region,” said Matthew McLaughlin, founder of McLaughlin, PC. “We can now proudly say we have nearly three decades of combined experience representing clients in the alcohol beverage and food product industries.”

“It is very rare to find other attorneys with experience as full-time alcohol and food lawyers, and now cannabis, too,” said Carn. “Matthew and I have known each other for a long time, and being able to work together I think will be invaluable to clients.”

McLaughlin, PC is a boutique law firm that provides legal services and government relations to entrepreneurs and innovators operating in regulated business environments. The firm serves clients in the alcohol beverage, food product, and cannabis industries throughout the United States and beyond. McLaughlin, PC regularly advises clients on regulatory matters, corporate structure and finance, trademark and intellectual property, and labor and employment.

The firm’s Birmingham office will be located at 121 19th Street North, Suite 200, Birmingham, Alabama 35223.