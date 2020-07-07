Medical waste firm investing $6 million, creating 45 jobs

GreenServ, Inc., a regulated medical waste and secure document destruction company, is increasing its presence in Mississippi by locating processing operations and corporate headquarters in Batesville. The project is a $6 million corporate investment and will create 45 jobs over three years.

GreenServ transports and disposes of regulated medical waste from its clients in hospitals and other health-care facilities. GreenServ also will have plant-based, secure document and E-waste destruction at its Batesville facility. landfill, both environmentally friendly processes.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $300,000 grant for building rehabilitation and equipment installation and $50,000 for work-force training.

GreenServ also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Panola County and the city of Batesville also are providing assistance for the project.