Memorial names Shabazz as manager of marketing and brand strategy

Cece Shabazz has joined Gulfport Memorial as Manager of Marketing and Brand Strategy. Shabazz is responsible for coordinating, developing, and implementing advertising strategies, campaigns and placement in traditional, social, and digital media. She will guide a newly formed creative team in the development, execution and delivery of visual content for a variety of audiences and create brand experiences. She will coordinate projects with team members to promote services, achieve strategic marketing and business objectives, enforce brand standards and uphold internal and external brand integrity.

Shabazz is an award-winning Creative Director with more than 18 years in the advertising industry. She is the recipient of the American Advertising Federation’s Silver Medalist Award for her contributions to the industry on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She has helped lead teams to numerous ADDY awards with consecutive “Art Director of the Year” and “Creative Director of the Year” recognitions. She is also a public speaker.

Shabazz received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Communications from University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg.