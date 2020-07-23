Mercedes-Benz adds Cooper Tire to another SUV

The Cooper Discoverer SRXLE tire, which is made at Cooper’s plant in Tupelo, has been selected by Mercedes-Benz as original equipment on the new Mercedes-Benz GLS, the automaker’s next generation full-size SUV.

The Cooper Discoverer SRXLE is a premium all-season SUV and CUV tire that the company says has earned acclaim for superior innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship. Discoverer SRXLE fitments on the Mercedes-Benz GLS include the 275/50R20 and 275/55R19.

“The Cooper Discoverer SRXLE features advanced performance construction to deliver maximum steering response, stability in handling maneuvers, and a smooth, comfortable ride. With leading edge tread technology, the SRXLE provides confidence in vehicle control by delivering superior traction in all weather conditions and helps improve fuel efficiency.”

Cooper also said the tire’s profile shape includes a footprint that enhances vehicle control, in addition to groove in the tread that improve resistance to hydroplaning and provide more control and grip in heavy rain.

“This is the second Mercedes-Benz vehicle announced within the past 18 months to feature Cooper tires as original equipment,” said Glenn Arbaugh, Executive Director, Global Light Vehicle OE Business & Strategy for Cooper. “We are already OE on the Mercedes-Benz GLE, and are excited about this next opportunity on the Mercedes-Benz GLS.”

Last year the German automaker chose Cooper’s Discoverer SRXLE to be original equipment on its GLE in sizes 255/50R19XL and 275/50R20.

Cooper Tire opened its Tupelo plant in 1984 and employs about 1,300 people. The facility has produced nearly 400 million tires.