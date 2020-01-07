Mike Staten elected to Mississippi Bankers Association board of directors

Mike Staten of BNA Bank, New Albany, has been elected to a 3-year term on the Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors.

Staten will represent his region of the state on the Board, which governs the 132-year-old association. MBA’s membership includes commercial banks and savings institutions operating in Mississippi, and the association’s members hold over 95 percent of bank deposits in the state.

Staten serves as President of BNA Bank. He has been with BNA Bank for 41 years in a lending capacity. Staten is a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College, and he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of Leadership Mississippi and has completed additional banking and finance training at Louisiana State University and Vanderbilt University.

In addition to his new board position, Staten has served on the Mississippi Young Bankers council and a member and president, and is a past chairman and current member of the MBA lending committee.

Throughout his tenure at BNA Bank, Staten has served on various community boards, including past chairman of the Union County Development Association, current member and past chairman of the Blue Mountain College Board of Trustees, past director of the Yocona Area Council Boy Scouts of America, past chairman of the Magnolia Civic Center Board of Directors, and is currently serving as the Union County Representative for the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund Committee. In 2015 he was the honoree for the Baptist Memorial Hospital Tree of Love project, and in 2018 he received the Jack Reed, Sr. Community Leadership Award presented by the CREATE Foundation.

Staten and his wife, Angie attend First Baptist Church where he serves as a deacon, and they have two children: Matt (wife, Ellen) and Luke (fiancé – Amy Grobelny of Houston, Texas).