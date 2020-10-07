Mississippi Secretary of State’s office announces new chief of staff

Carla Thornhill has been promoted to Chief of Staff for the office of Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson. The former Deputy Chief of Staff replaces Keith Davis, who recently accepted a position as Deputy Commissioner of Operations with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Carla Thornhill is a native of Philadelphia, Miss., and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and History, as well as a Master’s of Social Sciences from Mississippi College. While in college, Carla interned with the Secretary of State’s Office and officially joined the agency in 1997 as the Director of Human Resources. During her time at the agency, Carla has served as Interim Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff.
