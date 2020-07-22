Paper products maker to invest $49 million, hire 35 in Marshall County

Specialty paper products company IG Design Group Americas Inc. is locating distribution operations in Marshall County. IG Design Group and an affiliate of Panattoni Development Co. are investing a total of $49 million in the project, which will create 35 jobs and start operations this month.

IG Design specializes in stationery, gift wrapping and gift bags, and serves retailers worldwide, from design to distribution. The company will lease an 892,620-square-foot facility currently being constructed by Panattoni Development in the Chickasaw Trail Industrial Park. The facility will house the production, warehousing and distribution of IG Design Group’s gift-wrapping products.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $37,500 grant to upgrade a natural gas line. IG Design Group also qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Marshall County also is assisting with the project.

“Panattoni is excited to welcome IG Design, a global leader in its industry, as the most recent tenant in our Gateway Global park in Marshall County, occupying 100 percent of the latest speculative building, which is being expanded from 554,040 square feet to 892,620 square feet to accommodate the tenant’s requirement,” said Whitfield Hamilton, partner of Panattoni Development Co.

IG Design plans to begin operations in Marshall County this month.