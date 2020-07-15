Patel unveils $40 million mixed-use project across from new Fondren hotel

By JACK WEATHERLY

It’s as if Chico Patel is trying to upstage himself.

Patel, co-founder of the Wealth Hospitality Group, formerly Heritage Hospitality Group, revealed a plan this week for Fondren Landing, a $40 million to $42 million condominium/apartment and retail project.

In the same conversation, Patel said the Homewood Suites hotel will open July 27.

The 125-room hotel is across State Street from the next project, which will be built on a one-acre site.

“It’s badass,” Chico Patel said of Fondren Landing in a telephone interview.

There will be 140 to 150 loft-style apartments and condos, he said.

There will be about 10,000 square feet on the ground floor of Fondren Landing, for bars, restaurants and retail.

Currently, Green Ghost Tacos and Fondren Guitars by Patrick are located in one building.

Work won’t actually start till about 2022, Patel said. That’s because the Fondren Station Post Office in a separate building on the site has a lease for another year or so, Patel said.

Wealth Management will handle the construction, he said. Also, there will be underground parking for residents.

The timing of the projects typifies the style Patel has established: move forward while others seemingly are still thinking about it.

Wealth Hospitality was formed in December by Patel and his cousin, Bruce Patel, who was chief executive of Tupelo-based Fusion Hospitality. Chico Patel’s brother, Mike, will be a key player in the new company.

Meantime, the Homewood Suites is about ready to open its doors. It was announced in August 2017.

Staffing is in place and “we’re ready to get this thing going,” Patel said, noting that the at-capacity hospitals in Jackson because of the coronavirus pandemic mean families and out-of-town physicians need a place to stay, and the extended-stay Homewood can provide that.

The cousins Patel have already collaborated on projects.

Fusion and Hospitality and other investors, for instance, bought the 200-room Cabot Lodge in Ridgeland for $3.7 million last year.

They will convert the hotel into a senior-citizen housing facility.

As of March, the new company had 59 open hotels with 5,213 rooms in seven states, including Alabama, Texas, Oregon, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Louisiana and Mississippi, according to Asian Hospitality magazine.