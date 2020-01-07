Phil Williams elected to Mississippi Bankers Association board of directors

Philip C. Williams, Bank of Yazoo, Yazoo City, has been elected to a 3-year term on the Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors.
Williams will represent his region of the state on the Board, which governs the 132-year-old association. MBA’s membership includes commercial banks and savings institutions operating in Mississippi, and the association’s members hold over 95 percent of bank deposits in the state.
Williams serves as Chairman of Bank of Yazoo, where he has worked for 33 years. He has held many positions at Bank of Yazoo, including starting as a teller, AS/400 computer operator, and lender. Williams served as Executive Vice President for several years overseeing the Bank’s operations, information technology, regulatory compliance and marketing efforts. He has been a Bank and Holding Company Director since 1999 and has served as Chairman since 2010. Williams holds a
In addition to his new board position, Williams has served on the MYB Executive Council, Legislative Committee, and Insurance Committee and as Chairman of VEBA Trustees.
Williams is involved in numerous community organizations and has served as President of the Yazoo County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Yazoo, Yazoo Downtowners Association, and the Yazoo City Lions Club.
Phil and his wife, Lynn, have two daughters, Katie and Laura, and one granddaughter, Emery Grace.
