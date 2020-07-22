Posey, Cox join Origin Bank commercial lending team

Origin Bank has announced that Phil Posey and Melanie Cox have joined the company’s Mississippi commercial lending team.

Phil Posey joins the bank as a Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager. In his new position at Origin, he is responsible for business development, cultivating new banking relationships and ensuring the highest level of credit quality for large businesses, including commercial and real estate banking.

Posey has more than 35 years of experience working with commercial and business clients in the Southeast, with expertise in offering working capital lines of credit, equipment financing, commercial real estate financing, along with deposit and treasury management solutions.

Posey holds a Bachelor of Science in banking and finance from Mississippi State University. He is also a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking, which is sponsored by the American Bankers Association. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors for Mississippi Blood Services and holds the position of Treasurer. Posey and his wife, Cissie, reside in Madison and have one daughter, Elizabeth, who graduated from Mississippi State University in 2019 and is currently enrolled in the Accelerated Nursing Program at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Cox joins the bank as a Commercial Portfolio Manager. She has over 12 years of experience in the banking industry, specializing in credit and commercial underwriting. In her position at Origin, Melanie’s primary focus will be to serve as a client relationship representative and support the commercial banking team and their clients by coordinating and preparing credit request packages, documentation, and correspondence and proactively providing recommendations and resolutions to customers, as needed.

Cox attended Mississippi State University and enjoys putting her education training to work by volunteering in the community. She is a member of the Junior League of Jackson. She and her husband, Chris Cox, reside in the Jackson area.

Both Posey and Cox will maintain offices at the bank’s Highland Colony Financial Center located at 1063 Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland.