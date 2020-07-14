Reeves announces DOR appointment

Gov. Tate Reeves has announced Chris Graham as his appointment for Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Revenue (DOR) to ensure Mississippi’s continued financial stability. Chris has a proven history of fighting for our state and handling complex administrative and accounting battles—having served in offices from the Mississippi Legislative Budget Office and Mississippi Ethics Commission to 17 years of legal experience as an attorney.

“Chris has been a true servant to Mississippi for many years, dedicated to ensuring the stability and growth of our great state. I am honored that he will take on this critical role to support the vitality of state and local government services for the people of Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The success of this Department is crucial to the survival and strength of Mississippi, which has become even more evident during this pandemic as we continue working to protect our people from the harsh burdens. I am confident that Chris will lead this Department in the right direction to weather this storm and all future storms.”

“I am humbled to be appointed Commissioner to a department that can make a huge difference in the lives of those who call Mississippi home,” said Commissioner Chris Graham. “I look forward to working with Governor Reeves and the hardworking men and women at the Department to create a brighter future for Mississippi.”

Graham has a long history of serving the people of Mississippi, most recently as Senate Budget Officer for the Mississippi Legislative Budget Office (LBO). Before joining LBO, Graham played an integral role on the Mississippi Ethics Commission as Assistant Director and Counsel from 2007 to 2009 and 2012 to 2017.

Graham also has 17 years of extensive experience as an attorney, handling a range of issues from investigations, to preparation of administrative decisions, to training for public servants, and more. He began his legal career in 2001 to 2002 as an Associate Attorney at Wise Carter Child & Caraway, P.A. Advancing quickly, he served as Associate/Partner at Ott & Purdy, P.A./Heilmann Kennedy Graham, P.A. from 2002 to 2007. Serving as Partner at Heilman Law Group, P.A. from 2009 to 2012, Graham acted as lead counsel in multiple complex adminstrative actions challenging audits and recoupment requests by Medicare, Medicaid, and the Mississippi State Tax Commission.

A graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Accountancy and Millsaps College with a Master of Accountancy, as well as a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi, he has an impressive foundation to usher Mississippi into a more prosperous future.

Chris resides in Clinton with his wife, Sara, and their two sons, Thomas and Timothy.