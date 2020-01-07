Robert Leard elected to Mississippi Bankers Association board of directors

Robert Leard of Regions, Jackson, has been elected to a 3-year term on the Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors.

Leard will represent his region of the state on the Board, which governs the 132-year-old association. MBA’s membership includes commercial banks and savings institutions operating in Mississippi, and the association’s members hold over 95 percent of bank deposits in the state.

Leard serves as Market Executive for Regions and has been with the bank for 25 years. Prior to his current role, Leard held several positions including Commercial Banking Executive, Energy Banking Credit Executive, Regional Credit Executive, Business Banking Sales Executive, and Business Lending Manager for Regions. Before joining Regions, he served in various roles at Trustmark Bank in Jackson, after completing the management training program in 1990. Leard earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg.

In addition to his new board position, Leard serves on the MBA Legislative Committee. He is active in his community and currently serves as an Executive Board Member for the Mississippi Higher Education Assistance Corporation, the Woodward Hines Educational Foundation, the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, and the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. Leard is a member of the Board of Governors of the Mississippi Economic Council. He is also a former Executive Board member for Habitat for Humanity of the Capital Area, the Andrew Jackson Council BSA and the Metro Jackson YMCA.

Leard and his wife, Ginger, have been married for 30 years and have three children: Alyssa (29), Jonathan (25), and Samantha (21). They are active in First Presbyterian Church of Jackson, MS.