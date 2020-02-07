Sledge named “Lifetime Member” of the Million Dollar Round Table

The Million Dollar Round Table, known worldwide as the Premier Association For Financial Professionals, has recognized Taylor Sledge for Lifetime Membership. This honor is bestowed upon individuals achieve career excellence in ethics and production for ten consecutive years in a row. For 2020, Sledge was also honored with his 5th consecutive “Top Of The Table” achievement level, which is comprised of the top 1 percent of all financial professionals globally. Sledge is the Founder and President of Sledge&Company Financial, LLC.
