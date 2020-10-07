Southern AgCredit promotes Pam Vitteck

Southern AgCredit recently promoted Pam Vitteck to senior loan closer.
Vitteck holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Master of Business Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus. She is also a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Vitteck joined Southern AgCredit in 2013 as a loan administrator.
“Pam has done an excellent job serving local customers at our Gulfport office,” said Phillip Morgan, the rural lending cooperative’s chief executive officer. “In her new role, she’ll also assist customers all across our territory.”
