Terracon promotes Ainsworth to senior associate

Amy Wisdom Ainsworth has been named a senior associate of Terracon. Based in the Ridgeland office, Ainsworth manages client development services for the national firm throughout Mississippi.
Terracon appoints senior associates based on their consistent high performance and commitment to growth, within Terracon and their community.
Ainsworth has over 20 years of marketing and client development experience, and was recognized as one of Mississippi Business Journal’s 50 Leading Business Women in 2012. She and her husband are residents of Fondren in Jackson.
Terracon is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm providing geotechnical, environmental, construction materials and facilities services for over 50 years. They have 150 offices nationwide, including Ridgeland and Biloxi.
