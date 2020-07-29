Trustmark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Trustmark Corp. on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.2 million.
The bank, based in Jackson, Mississippi, said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 25 cents per share.
The holding company for Trustmark National Bank posted revenue of $187.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $177.5 million, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $160.3 million.
Trustmark shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.63, a fall of 35% in the last 12 months.
