Volunteers have made and donated 10,400 masks on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

HATTIESBURG: Heather Miller’s day job is budget manager for the offices of the vice president and vice provost, The University of Southern Mississippi (USM). When she began her coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) quarantine in March, she felt overwhelmingly helpless.

“I didn’t know what to do, other than work,” Miller said. “I’m not a medical professional, but I am a helper and definitely have a volunteer spirit. I firmly believe in supporting members in my community, and giving of myself whenever feasible. When I saw a need for fabric masks, I began looking for an avenue to make donations. I saw the WLOX news story featuring Barbara-Lynn Matula and the endeavors she and her small group of sewists had embarked upon, and I decided to reach out. I joined the group and jumped right in.”

The two women are part of the Mississippi Sewing group. Their goal is to provide handmade fabric masks and other requested items to members of the community to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To date the group with 45 volunteers has donated over 10,400 fabric masks to the local community including to medical professionals, first responders, local businesses, and members of the public. Miller alone has sewn about 2,000 masks.

Matula, who has worked at the Island View Casino as a call center specialist for five years, said she wasn’t blessed with the talent to sew, but does other things to help the group. She runs the Facebook page, gathers donations and delivers masks. She initially had a lot of help from her friend, Rebecca Barbour. When Barbour had to step away, Miller came on board to help.

Matula said the designs of masks are personal choice. As long as the mask is made correctly, she doesn’t believe there is a “better” one.

“A lot of the responses I have gotten is they do enjoy the fun print because it isn’t as scary,” she said.

Matula was heartened by all the people who donated fabric and other supplies. When she first posted on Facebook in March, materials came in within hours.

With concerns about COVID-19 rates increasing, the demand for masks has not gone away.

“The need skyrocketed in the last four days and we are out of fabric or close to,” Matula said in mid-July. “So, I have been going to What’s Your Stitch in Long Beach and Joann Fabric Store online to get fabric and the vinyl for the open-faced masks.”

While she doesn’t claim to be a professional seamstress, Miller has done a lot of sewing focused on clothing and costumes for conventions. To figure out how to sew masks, she turned to YouTube. She watched several videos until she found a pattern and technique that she liked that she could sew both quickly and effectively. Some are simple and others, like her Eagle mask, are very artistic.

Some experts say that cloth masks aren’t as effective as something like an N-95. But cloth masks have been recommended to help preserve personal protection equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers as those supplies have been in short supply, particularly at the start of the pandemic.

While she isn’t a medical professional, and cannot comment specifically on the effectiveness of a fabric mask, Miller recommends interested persons engage in their own reading and research through reputable sources.

“My personal opinion is that fabric masks are a viable option for the person inclined to wear a mask who does not wish to add to the current strain on the medical PPE supply chain,” Miller said. “It is my understanding that the recommendation has been to reserve medical PPE for medical professionals.”

As to designs, Miller initially made the pleated mask, but found that it was time consuming and that the size options were limited without having to draft her own pattern. She found a contoured mask pattern that she liked and was able to sew quickly. She has used that pattern moving forward. Having different sizes to choose from made it easier to fit a wider range of people depending on the size and shape of their face.

“Additionally, the majority of masks that I make are triple-layered to include a pocket to insert a filter, or filter material, depending on what the wearer would like,” she said.

Feedback from people using the masks is that they appreciate fun patterns, especially if they are working with children. They explained that a mask can be scary for some children (or any person) and having a fun print can help calm them.

“I prefer to use prints,” Miller said. “They are more fun for me to sew! I have had only positive feedback on the masks I have donated. People are thankful that our group is taking the time to make masks to help our community.”

Initially, Miller was sewing with fabric from her “hoard” of fabric and any supplies on hand. Each mask came from her “hoard” that was part of a project she planned to make for herself, but chose to use to mask making.

“What a wonderful gift, both to the wearer, and to myself,” she said. “When the recommendation for the general public to also wear masks came through, my friends and family started asking me to make them masks. In lieu of placing a price tag on the masks, I accepted, but did not require, donations. My friends and family came through. They opened their own fabric hoards, and their wallets. In just under three days, I had over $1,000 which I used to purchase additional mask making supplies (fabric, thread, elastic, zipper bags, laundry detergent, etc.).”

Miller graduated from D’Iberville High School and has a bachelor’s degree in English literature from USM. She is in the home stretch to complete her master’s in English literature, also from Southern.