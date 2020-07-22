W. Wayne Drinkwater named to 2020 Who’s Who Legal: Product Liability Defence

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that W. Wayne Drinkwater, a partner in the firm’s Jackson office, has been named by Who’s Who Legal as among the world’s leading product liability defense practitioners. He is listed in the Who’s Who Legal: Product Liability Defence 2020.
Bradley’s acclaimed Product Liability team members represent clients in a variety of industries and jurisdictions throughout the state and federal court systems. Their representations involve litigation over a diverse range of consumer products, including tires, construction equipment, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, vehicles (both on- and off-road), component parts, industrial equipment, power tools, and building products. Many of the firm’s attorneys have leadership roles on clients’ legal defense teams for litigation in various multidistrict litigation and mass claim matters.
The Who’s Who Legal: Product Liability Defence seeks to identify the top lawyers in all aspects of the defense of product liability claims, including mass tort, class action and cross-border litigation. Only lawyers who receive the highest number of recommendations from peers and clients as determined through independent research are listed in the publication. The Who’s Who Legal guides are intended to serve as reference sources for companies seeking to corroborate the reputations of lawyers recommended by another party.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info