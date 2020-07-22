W. Wayne Drinkwater named to 2020 Who’s Who Legal: Product Liability Defence

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that W. Wayne Drinkwater, a partner in the firm’s Jackson office, has been named by Who’s Who Legal as among the world’s leading product liability defense practitioners. He is listed in the Who’s Who Legal: Product Liability Defence 2020.

Bradley’s acclaimed Product Liability team members represent clients in a variety of industries and jurisdictions throughout the state and federal court systems. Their representations involve litigation over a diverse range of consumer products, including tires, construction equipment, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, vehicles (both on- and off-road), component parts, industrial equipment, power tools, and building products. Many of the firm’s attorneys have leadership roles on clients’ legal defense teams for litigation in various multidistrict litigation and mass claim matters.

The Who’s Who Legal: Product Liability Defence seeks to identify the top lawyers in all aspects of the defense of product liability claims, including mass tort, class action and cross-border litigation. Only lawyers who receive the highest number of recommendations from peers and clients as determined through independent research are listed in the publication. The Who’s Who Legal guides are intended to serve as reference sources for companies seeking to corroborate the reputations of lawyers recommended by another party.