Woods tapped as chief of staff at Auditor’s Office

Shad White recently announced that Charles Woods has been appointed as his Chief of Staff at the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor.
Woods joins the Auditor’s office from Washington, DC. He has served his home state from Mississippi’s First Congressional District office in various positions since 2015, most recently as Deputy Chief of Staff to Mississippi Congressman Trent Kelly. Woods has also served as a commissioned officer in the Mississippi Army National Guard since obtaining an undergraduate degree in Public Policy Leadership from the Sally McDonnell-Barksdale Honors College at the University of Mississippi.
Woods is a Captain with the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and serves as the Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company Commander. He has commanded an infantry company on deployments to Kuwait, Oman, Syria, and Jordan in support of Operation Spartan Shield. Woods is a graduate of the U.S. Army Ranger School and Air Assault School.
Former Chief of Staff William “Bill” Pope will continue his tenure at the office part-time as Senior Advisor to the Auditor.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info