136 Jones Walker Attorneys Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2021

Jones Walker LLP has announced that 136 attorneys across the firm’s offices are listed in the annual peer-review attorney rankings in The Best Lawyers in America for 2021. In addition, 18 attorneys received the The Best Lawyers in America “Lawyer of the Year” designation, and 32 attorneys are recognized on the inaugural The Best Lawyers in America“Ones to Watch” 2021 list.
Best Lawyer selections from Jackson:
Joseph (JoJo) Lee Adams – Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management
Jeffrey R. Barber – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy
Neville H. Boschert – Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation – Antitrust
Robert E. Box, Jr. – Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Tax Law
Mark T. Davis – Real Estate Law
William E. Dossett – Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
Lindsay Thomas Dowdle – Litigation – Labor and Employment
John F. Fletcher – Tax Law
J. Andrew Gipson – Securities Regulation
Chad J. Hammons – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy
Kathryn H. Hester – Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation – Land Use and Zoning
Robert B. House – Administrative / Regulatory Law
Gina M. Jacobs – Corporate Law, Leveraged Buyouts and Private Equity Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Kristina M. Johnson – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation – Bankruptcy
Linda Bounds Keng – Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law, Trusts and Estates
Craig N. Landrum – Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Dennis W. Miller – Energy Law, Government Relations Practice
Christopher S. Pace – Economic Development Law, Gaming Law, Project Finance Law
L. Keith Parsons – Corporate Compliance Law, Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Public Finance Law, Securities / Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation
Kaytie M. Pickett – Commercial Litigation
Keith R. Raulston – Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Legal Malpractice Law – Defendants, Litigation – Antitrust, Litigation – Banking and Finance, Litigation – Bankruptcy, Litigation – Insurance, Litigation – Regulatory Enforcement (SEC, Telecom, Energy), Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers
W. Whitaker Rayner – Copyright Law, Information Technology Law, Litigation – Intellectual Property, Trademark Law
Lisa A. Reppeto – Commercial Litigation
Thomas B. Shepherd III – Corporate Law, Gaming Law
Adam Stone – Commercial Litigation
Ann Corso Taylor – Real Estate Law
Aileen S. Thomas – Commercial Finance Law, Commercial Transactions / UCC Law, Corporate Law
Thomas E. Walker, Jr. – Administrative / Regulatory Law, Banking and Finance Law, Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Corporate Governance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities / Capital Markets Law
Lawyer of the Year Award recipients from Jackson:
Jeffrey R. Barber – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Neville H. Boschert – Litigation – Antitrust
Christopher S. Pace – Economic Development Law
W. Whitaker Rayner – Litigation – Intellectual Property
Thomas B. Shepherd III – Corporate Law
Ones to Watch Award recipients:
Stacey Moore Buchanan – Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation
Blake M. Fulton – Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law, Project Finance Law
