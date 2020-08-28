150 Adams and Reese attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America

Adams and Reese recently announced the inclusion of attorneys in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in Amearica.
Additionally, the firm was top-listed, noting the greatest number of lawyers from a single firm listed in each practice area, in the following locales:
Top-Listed State Awards
- Mississippi – Banking and Finance Law
Top-Listed City Awards
- Ridgeland (Jackson), MS – Banking and Finance Law
- New Orleans, LA – Litigation – Environmental; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
Adams and Reese lawyers from the Ridgeland/Jackson office included in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers are:
- Charles P. Adams, Jr., Corporate Law, Litigation – Securities, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation
- Holmes S. Adams, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates
- William C. Brabec, Insurance Law
- C. Phillip Buffington, Jr., Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Paul A. Carrubba, Banking and Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law
- Matthew R. Dowd, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
- James A. Keith, Education Law, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management
- Elizabeth Lee Maron, Education Law, Employment Law – Management
- Powell G. Ogletree, Jr., Banking and Finance Law, Energy Law, Litigation – Real Estate, Natural Resources Law, Real Estate Law, Timber Law
- Charles N. Parrott, Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Real Estate
- Charles R. Wilbanks, Jr., Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
- Jeffrey Trotter, Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Oil and Gas Law
- Timothy J. Anzenberger*, Commercial Litigation
- Alexander Bondurant*, Oil and Gas Law
- Adam V. Griffin*, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction
- Darryl A. Wilson*, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Transportation Law
In addition, Adams and Reese attorneys have been included in the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers’ “Ones to Watch” listing, which recognizes associates and other lawyers who have gained recognition early in their careers. These Ridgeland attorneys are: Anzenberger, Bondurant, Griffin and Wilson.
