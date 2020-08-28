150 Adams and Reese attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America

Adams and Reese recently announced the inclusion of attorneys in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in Amearica.

Additionally, the firm was top-listed, noting the greatest number of lawyers from a single firm listed in each practice area, in the following locales:

Top-Listed State Awards

Mississippi – Banking and Finance Law

Top-Listed City Awards

Ridgeland (Jackson), MS – Banking and Finance Law

New Orleans, LA – Litigation – Environmental; Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

Adams and Reese lawyers from the Ridgeland/Jackson office included in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers are:

Charles P. Adams, Jr. , Corporate Law, Litigation – Securities, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation

, Corporate Law, Litigation – Securities, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Securities/Capital Markets Law, Securities Regulation Holmes S. Adams , Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates

, Litigation – Trusts and Estates, Trusts and Estates William C. Brabec , Insurance Law

, Insurance Law C. Phillip Buffington, Jr. , Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

, Banking and Finance Law, Commercial Finance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law Paul A. Carrubba , Banking and Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law

, Banking and Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law Matthew R. Dowd , Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants James A. Keith , Education Law, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management

, Education Law, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management Elizabeth Lee Maron , Education Law, Employment Law – Management

, Education Law, Employment Law – Management Powell G. Ogletree, Jr. , Banking and Finance Law, Energy Law, Litigation – Real Estate, Natural Resources Law, Real Estate Law, Timber Law

, Banking and Finance Law, Energy Law, Litigation – Real Estate, Natural Resources Law, Real Estate Law, Timber Law Charles N. Parrott , Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Real Estate

, Banking and Finance Law, Corporate Law, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation – Real Estate Charles R. Wilbanks, Jr. , Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants Jeffrey Trotter , Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Oil and Gas Law

, Energy Law, Environmental Law, Litigation – Environmental, Oil and Gas Law Timothy J. Anzenberger* , Commercial Litigation

, Commercial Litigation Alexander Bondurant* , Oil and Gas Law

, Oil and Gas Law Adam V. Griffin* , Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction

, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction Darryl A. Wilson*, Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Transportation Law

In addition, Adams and Reese attorneys have been included in the inaugural edition of Best Lawyers’ “Ones to Watch” listing, which recognizes associates and other lawyers who have gained recognition early in their careers. These Ridgeland attorneys are: Anzenberger, Bondurant, Griffin and Wilson.