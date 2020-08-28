289 Baker Donelson attorneys included in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 listing

Baker Donelson recently announced that 289 of its attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and that 88 attorneys have been selected in the inaugural edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list.

Thirty-two of the Firm’s attorneys were also recognized by Best Lawyers as “Lawyers of the Year,” a designation given to a select group of individuals in high-profile specialties in large legal communities. Only one attorney in each community for each specialty is honored.

The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice. Honorees are individuals who have typically been in practice for five to nine years and have received positive feedback on the caliber of work from their peers.

In addition to the individual attorneys recognized, Baker Donelson is top-listed in the nation in six practice areas: Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Commercial Finance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Nonprofit/Charities Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants.

Baker Donelson’s 35 Jackson attorneys named to the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers are:

John B. Beard: Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Nonprofit/Charities Law

Jonell B. Beeler: Health Care Law

Sheryl Bey: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Insurance

Leslie Bounds: Trusts and Estates

William O. Brown Jr.: Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

Heather J. Camp: Gaming Law

Amy L. Champagne: Appellate Practice

Barry K. Cockrell: Health Care Law

Michael T. Dawkins: Criminal Defense – White-Collar, Environmental Law, Litigation –Environmental

Alfrado D. Donelson: Commercial Finance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Brooks Eason: Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Amy Kebert Elder: Gaming Law

Adam H. Gates: Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Charles W. Goldberg Jr.: Tax Law

Jennifer G. Hall: Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Robert E. Hauberg Jr.: Antitrust Law, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Compliance Law, Criminal Defense – White-Collar, Litigation – Antitrust

James L. Jones: Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants

Leonard C. Martin: Nonprofit/Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

William S. Mendenhall: Corporate Law, Insurance Law, Real Estate Law

Brad C. Moody: Commercial Litigation

J. Scott Newton: Criminal Defense: White-Collar, Government Relations Practice, Health Care Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Qui Tam Law

James A. Norris III: Trusts and Estates

William S. Painter: Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law

Scott W. Pedigo: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

William C. Pentecost: Commercial Litigation

William N. Reed: Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

David A. Rueff Jr.: Real Estate Law

Frederick N. Salvo III: Litigation – Real Estate

C. Ted Sanderson Jr.: Tax Law, Trusts and Estates

Jon D. Seawright: Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Nonprofit/Charities Law

Bradley W. Smith: Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Stacy E. Thomas: Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Nonprofit/Charities Law, Tax Law

J. Carter Thompson Jr.: Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants

D. Jeffrey Wagner: Banking and Finance Law, Insurance Law, Municipal Law, Project Finance Law

David P. Webb: Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law

Four of the Firm’s Jackson attorneys were also named Best Lawyers‘ 2021 “Lawyers of the Year”:

Michael T. Dawkins: Jackson Litigation – Environmental “Lawyer of the Year”

Leonard C. Martin: Jackson Trusts and Estates “Lawyer of the Year”

D. Jeffrey Wagner: Jackson Municipal Law “Lawyer of the Year”

David P. Webb: Jackson Tax Law “Lawyer of the Year”

Nine of Baker Donelson’s Jackson attorneys are included in the 2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list:

Torri Armstrong: Labor and Employment Law – Employee, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Real Estate Law

C. Tyler Ball – Tax Law

Derrick S. Godfrey: Health Care Law

Samuel D. Gregory: Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Defendants

Juan Hernandez: Labor and Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment

Howard Lee Hill II: Real Estate Law

Sterling Kidd: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants

Blythe K. Lollar: Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Labor and Employment Law – Management

Lott Warren: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance