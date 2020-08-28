289 Baker Donelson attorneys included in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 listing

Baker Donelson recently announced that 289 of its attorneys have been selected by their peers for inclusion in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and that 88 attorneys have been selected in the inaugural edition of the Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list.
Thirty-two of the Firm’s attorneys were also recognized by Best Lawyers as “Lawyers of the Year,” a designation given to a select group of individuals in high-profile specialties in large legal communities. Only one attorney in each community for each specialty is honored.
The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list recognizes attorneys who are earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence in private practice. Honorees are individuals who have typically been in practice for five to nine years and have received positive feedback on the caliber of work from their peers.
In addition to the individual attorneys recognized, Baker Donelson is top-listed in the nation in six practice areas: Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Commercial Finance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Nonprofit/Charities Law, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, and Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants.
Baker Donelson’s 35 Jackson attorneys named to the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers are:
- John B. Beard: Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Nonprofit/Charities Law
- Jonell B. Beeler: Health Care Law
- Sheryl Bey: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Construction, Litigation – Insurance
- Leslie Bounds: Trusts and Estates
- William O. Brown Jr.: Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
- Heather J. Camp: Gaming Law
- Amy L. Champagne: Appellate Practice
- Barry K. Cockrell: Health Care Law
- Michael T. Dawkins: Criminal Defense – White-Collar, Environmental Law, Litigation –Environmental
- Alfrado D. Donelson: Commercial Finance Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law
- Brooks Eason: Appellate Practice, Commercial Litigation, Employment Law – Management, Labor Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Amy Kebert Elder: Gaming Law
- Adam H. Gates: Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Charles W. Goldberg Jr.: Tax Law
- Jennifer G. Hall: Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Robert E. Hauberg Jr.: Antitrust Law, Commercial Litigation, Corporate Compliance Law, Criminal Defense – White-Collar, Litigation – Antitrust
- James L. Jones: Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
- Leonard C. Martin: Nonprofit/Charities Law, Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
- William S. Mendenhall: Corporate Law, Insurance Law, Real Estate Law
- Brad C. Moody: Commercial Litigation
- J. Scott Newton: Criminal Defense: White-Collar, Government Relations Practice, Health Care Law, Litigation – Antitrust, Qui Tam Law
- James A. Norris III: Trusts and Estates
- William S. Painter: Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Tax Law
- Scott W. Pedigo: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- William C. Pentecost: Commercial Litigation
- William N. Reed: Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- David A. Rueff Jr.: Real Estate Law
- Frederick N. Salvo III: Litigation – Real Estate
- C. Ted Sanderson Jr.: Tax Law, Trusts and Estates
- Jon D. Seawright: Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Corporate Law, Health Care Law, Mergers and Acquisitions Law, Nonprofit/Charities Law
- Bradley W. Smith: Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Stacy E. Thomas: Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Nonprofit/Charities Law, Tax Law
- J. Carter Thompson Jr.: Commercial Litigation, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants, Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants, Professional Malpractice Law – Defendants
- D. Jeffrey Wagner: Banking and Finance Law, Insurance Law, Municipal Law, Project Finance Law
- David P. Webb: Business Organizations (including LLCs and Partnerships), Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law, Litigation and Controversy – Tax, Tax Law
Four of the Firm’s Jackson attorneys were also named Best Lawyers‘ 2021 “Lawyers of the Year”:
- Michael T. Dawkins: Jackson Litigation – Environmental “Lawyer of the Year”
- Leonard C. Martin: Jackson Trusts and Estates “Lawyer of the Year”
- D. Jeffrey Wagner: Jackson Municipal Law “Lawyer of the Year”
- David P. Webb: Jackson Tax Law “Lawyer of the Year”
Nine of Baker Donelson’s Jackson attorneys are included in the 2021 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list:
- Torri Armstrong: Labor and Employment Law – Employee, Litigation – Labor and Employment, Real Estate Law
- C. Tyler Ball – Tax Law
- Derrick S. Godfrey: Health Care Law
- Samuel D. Gregory: Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action – Defendants
- Juan Hernandez: Labor and Employment Law – Management, Litigation – Labor and Employment
- Howard Lee Hill II: Real Estate Law
- Sterling Kidd: Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
- Blythe K. Lollar: Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Labor and Employment Law – Management
- Lott Warren: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Banking and Finance
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info