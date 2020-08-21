Adams named senior vice president for Community Bank

Casey Adams has recently been named Senior Vice President. A native of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Adams recently served as Vice President and has been in banking for eleven years. In his new role, Adams will continue to manage and grow a loan and deposit portfolio, as well as, manage the Ellisville office.

Adams is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Marketing. He is also a graduate of Mississippi School of Banking at University of Mississippi.

Active in his community, Adams is a member of Kiwanis Club of Laurel.

Adams is a member of Venture Church and currently resides in Moselle, Mississippi.