Adams named senior vice president for Community Bank

Casey Adams has recently been named Senior Vice President. A native of Vicksburg, Mississippi, Adams recently served as Vice President and has been in banking for eleven years. In his new role, Adams will continue to manage and grow a loan and deposit portfolio, as well as, manage the Ellisville office.
Adams is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration majoring in Marketing. He is also a graduate of Mississippi School of Banking at University of Mississippi.
Active in his community, Adams is a member of Kiwanis Club of Laurel.
Adams is a member of Venture Church and currently resides in Moselle, Mississippi.
