Aquarium a monument to post-Katrina recovery $98 million attraction to open Aug. 29

By JACK WEATHERLY
Fifteen years to the day after Hurricane Katrina made landfall and destroyed most of the infrastructure along the coast of Mississippi, a new structure will open, celebrating the recovery of the area.
The $98 million Mississippi Aquarium will open in Gulfport.
Though located on the coast, the public-private facility will tell the story of Mississippi’s aquatic resources from the Delta wetlands and marshes, down the Mississippi River to the coastline.
The facility was funded through a public and private partnership, with 90 percent of the funding from city of Gulfport bonds, Mississippi Development Authority grants and federal sources. The other 10 percent will come from private donations through the Mississippi Aquarium Foundation.
The aquarium includes more than 80,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, a Shores of Mississippi exhibit, an outdoor boardwalk, an aviary, and habitats for various wildlife, including alligators, river otters, river fish, dolphins, stingrays and shorebirds and other species.
There is a 360-degree suspended acrylic tunnel in the main habitat, giving guests to view marine life from every angle.
One-year membership fees are $95, with unlimited admission days. For four or more memberships, the price is $86.
With membership, daily admission prices are: $26.95 for adults (13 and up), $22.95 for ages 3-12. Even without membership, tickets are $26.95 for those 65 or older; Children up to 2, free, and 10 percent off for military families. Group rates are available.
The not-for-profit business is located on 5.8 acres at 2100 Beach Blvd.
