Aquarium signs up Levy for dining and hospitality

Mississippi Aquarium has contracted with Levy as its dining and hospitality partner.

The $98 million aquarium will open to the public in Gulfport on Aug. 29.

Chicago-based Levy, which provides food for large venues and events, will provide on-site dining destinations for aquarium visitors, catering for special events such as corporate meetings, school field trips, weddings and a year-round café experience, as well as collaborating with the aquarium to implement and monitor a health and safety plan.

Local and sustainable sourcing will be a focus, and as menus rotate. Levy has created a strong foundation of celebrating local flavors through its offerings at Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

Levy will also tap into experience at popular regional and national cultural and entertainment destinations, including Chicago’s Navy Pier, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and Woodland Park Zoo outside Seattle.

Levy’s portfolio also includes entertainment and cultural events such as the Grammy Awards and Kentucky Derby, as well as many of the country’s largest stadiums and arenas.