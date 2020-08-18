Armored car maker to invest $2.3 million, create 30 jobs

CITE Armored is increasing its presence in Mississippi by establishing van-production operations in Batesville. The project is a $2.3 million corporate investment and will create 30 jobs by the end of 2021.

CITE Armored, currently located in Holly Springs, manufactures and services armored cars, SWAT vehicles and supply vehicles for organizations throughout the United States and worldwide, including the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, the Iraq Ministry of Trade and the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. The company is expanding to accommodate additional military contracts and is moving its armored van production to the former Serta building in Batesville while maintaining the production of its other armored vehicles in Holly Springs.

“We feel confident that Batesville will provide a strong strategic advantage in fulfilling our customer needs,” said CEO Teresa Hubbard. “Thank you to all those who have made this transition efficient and seamless.”

The Mississippi Development Authority, along with the Panola Partnership, Panola County, the city of Batesville and TVA are lending support.

CITE Armored qualifies for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which provides a rebate to eligible businesses that create new jobs that exceed the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands.

“It was good to see the Panola Partnership backfill the Serta building so quickly to a company with global reach,” said Batesville Mayor Jerry Autrey.

CITE Armored was founded in 2002 by Teresa Hubbard and Ken Russell. Hubbard was named the 2018 Business Woman of the Year by the Mississippi Business Journal.