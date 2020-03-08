Ashley Furniture to invest $22 million, add 130 jobs

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. is expanding operations at its facilities in Verona and Saltillo in Lee County. The expansions represent a corporate investment of $22 million and will create 130 jobs across the two facilities.

The company plans to fill the 130 positions by the spring. Ashley Furniture employs more than 3,000 workers across its four north Mississippi locations in Ecru, Ripley, Saltillo and Verona.

In Verona, Ashley’s investment of $13 million will include an addition and new equipment to support its furniture and bedding locations across north Mississippi. The company will add 30 jobs in Verona.

In Saltillo, Ashley upgrade the facility and add equipment to support expansion of its bedding products and mattresses. The company is investing $9 million and adding 100 jobs in Saltillo.

President and CEO Todd Wanek said: “Our vision is to be the best furniture company. With over 3,000 skilled employees, we know we are well prepared to grow our brand.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $1.15 million grant for infrastructure and a $230,000 grant for equipment relocation. Lee County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are providing assistance for the expansions.