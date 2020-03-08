Ashley Furniture to invest $22 million, add 130 jobs

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. is expanding operations at its facilities in Verona and Saltillo in Lee County. The expansions represent a corporate investment of $22 million and will create 130 jobs across the two facilities.
The company plans to fill the 130 positions by the spring. Ashley Furniture employs more than 3,000 workers across its four north Mississippi locations in Ecru, Ripley, Saltillo and Verona.
In Verona, Ashley’s investment of $13 million will include an addition and new equipment to support its furniture and bedding locations across north Mississippi. The company will add 30 jobs in Verona.
In Saltillo, Ashley upgrade the facility and add equipment to support expansion of its bedding products and mattresses. The company is investing $9 million and adding 100 jobs in Saltillo.
President and CEO Todd Wanek said: “Our vision is to be the best furniture company. With over 3,000 skilled employees, we know we are well prepared to grow our brand.”
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $1.15 million grant for infrastructure and a $230,000 grant for equipment relocation. Lee County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are providing assistance for the expansions.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info