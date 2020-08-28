Banks joins Hattiesburg Clinic

Brock N. Banks, MD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Lincoln Road Family Medicine.
Banks provides treatment of a variety of chronic medical conditions including hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, COPD, depression, anxiety, obesity, and osteoarthritis. He received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, Mississippi. Banks completed his internship and residency through the Forrest General Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.He is board certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. He is an active member of the American Academy of Family Medicine, Mississippi Academy of Family Medicine, and Mississippi State Medical Association.
