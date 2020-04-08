Benchmark Litigation lists two Butler Snow Attorneys for 2020

Benchmark Litigation has named Butler Snow attorneys Kari L. Sutherland and Rebecca Lee Wiggs in its 2020 Top 250 Women in Litigation. Both women have received this recognition since 2016.

This year marks the ninth edition of Benchmark Litigation’s Top 250 Women in Litigation. The women receiving this honor have earned their place among leading litigators by participating in some of the most impactful litigation matters in recent history, as well as by earning the hard-won respect of their peers and clients.

Attorneys named to Benchmark Litigation’s 2020 publication were chosen through several phases of research. The extensive process, which encompasses six months of research into the litigators’ professional activities, as well as client feedback surveys and interviews, has culminated in the selection of the country’s most distinguished attorneys in the world of litigation.

“This is a significant and well-deserved honor for both Kari and Rebecca,” said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. “Their recognition as top women in litigation for the last several years demonstrates their talent and expertise as well as their continued commitment to our clients. The firm is proud of their achievements and we congratulate them on this honor.”

Sutherland is a trial attorney who focuses her practice on pharmaceutical and medical device product liability litigation. She has tried many pharmaceutical cases in various jurisdictions across the country. She currently serves as a crucial part of a national counsel team defending prescription medical devices.

Sutherland is a member of the American, Mississippi, Tennessee, 5th Circuit and Lafayette County Bar Associations, Defense Research Institute, Fellowship of the Litigation Counsel of America, Federalist Society, Mississippi Defense Lawyers Association and Trial Attorneys of America. She is also a former special agent for the U.S. Secret Service. Sutherland received her undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama and her Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law.

Wiggs is an experienced trial attorney who focuses her practice on pharmaceutical product liability litigation. She has tried more than 40 cases to jury verdict in state and federal courts in Mississippi, and has served on teams successfully defending the manufacturers of prescription and over-the-counter products from discovery through the appellate process.

Wiggs is a fellow of the American Bar Foundation and the Mississippi Bar Foundation, and a member of the American Bar Association, The Mississippi Bar, the Capital Area Bar Association, the Mississippi Women Lawyers Association and the Charles Clark Chapter of the American Inns of Court. She received her bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Founded in 2007, Benchmark Litigation strives to provide the most accurate and comprehensive coverage of the U.S. and Canadian litigation markets. Benchmark Litigation is the only publication in the market to focus exclusively on litigation in the U.S.