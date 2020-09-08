BILL CRAWFORD — Reeves takes firm but skittish steps to stop virus spread

Some applaud, some slight Gov. Tate Reeves for his recent firm, but skittish, steps to slow the spread of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus in Mississippi.

These come as Mississippi’s infections soared and the positivity rate moved to number one in the nation (hitting 25.8% last week). Earlier, Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, wrote on Twitter that Mississippi was “doing VERY badly” with infections soaring, the positivity rate climbing, hospitalizations up, and the daily death toll nearly doubling.

“Can’t open schools now,” he said. “They’ll just shut down.” He said the recipe to get schools open would be to stop indoor dining/bars/gyms, impose statewide masking, and fix testing problems. “Then, maybe, kids can go to school safely.”

Soon after, the state health officer and the head of Mississippi’s largest medical center called for school openings to be delayed until September.

“As far as starting traditional school in the near future, I think it’s nuts,” said state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “There’s just no plausible scenario where it’s just not going to be bad.”

“It is time to make the tough decisions,” Dr. LouAnn Woodward, Vice Chancellor of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, wrote on Twitter. “K-12 schools delay start until after Labor Day.” She also called for “a statewide mask mandate.”

In response, Reeves ordered schools to delay opening, but only for some students in a few schools and only until August 17. He also implemented a statewide mask mandate, but only for 12 days from August 5 to August 17.

His mask order calls for masks to be worn inside schools, businesses, and other buildings and spaces open to the public. It also requires masks to be worn outdoors when social distancing of at least six feet cannot be maintained.

His school order delayed openings for seventh through twelfth grades in schools located in hot spot counties Bolivar, Coahoma, Forrest, George, Hinds, Panola, Sunflower, and Washington.

Firm orders, but the short 12 day time frame and the limited number of schools appear skittish in the face of the state’s increased pandemic risks and Dobbs’ and Woodward’s concerns.

“Are there risks? Sure there are,” Reeves said. “I’m aware of those risks and I still believe this is the best decision for our state.”

Prior to this, Reeves had implemented mask and social distancing mandates in 37 counties. And he has consistently encouraged everyone to wear masks. Yet, infections and deaths soared.

His latest actions came after rumors circulated that he was considering much stronger orders, including another stay-at-home mandate. He did not reveal how he had come to his more skittish decisions in contrast to the strong recommendations by state health experts. Nor did he explain how he determined 12 days of mask wearing would make a real difference.

No doubt he was influenced by President Donald Trump’s insistence that schools open as usual. At least Reeves left final opening decisions to school boards, something Trump does not favor.

We can only wonder what the Governor will do if infections and deaths continue to escalate.

“A false balance is an abomination to the Lord” – Proverbs 11:1.

» BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.