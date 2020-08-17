BILL CRAWFORD — Rounsaville thrust into economic crisis

As of April 30, the pandemic shut-down pushed Mississippi’s unemployment rate up to 15.7% with 187,800 unemployed residents. Two weeks later Gov. Tate Reeves thrust John Rounsaville into the middle of this economic crisis, putting him in charge of the Mississippi Development Authority.

“He hit the ground running try to save jobs and hasn’t let up!” said one of the state’s top economic developers. “He has always been a great policy mind and a hard worker,” continued David Rumbarger, president and CEO of the Community Development Foundation in Tupelo.

The 45-year-old native of the Big Creek community in Calhoun County comes to this position from two successful years as State Director for USDA Rural Development. “John was very innovative and aggressive” at USDA, said one state government insider. “He worked hard to leverage rural development dollars to have the greatest impact on community development.” For nine years previously, Rounsaville, also a JAG Major in the Air National Guard, served as Vice President of Strategic Services for Waggoner Engineering, Inc. Both positions put him in close contact with developers and local officials around the state.

“We are on track to meet or even surpass our $1.2 billion goal for new capital investment for the state,” Rounsaville said when asked about the pandemic’s impact on economic development. Indicating the impact on recruiting was limited to reduced travel and online meetings, he noted, “Just this summer, multiple companies have announced new locations and expansions.”

The Clarion-Ledger reported one of those successes may be an Amazon facility. Joseph Deason, Madison County EDA executive director, confirmed a 69 acre land purchase at the county’s mega site. Rounsaville refused to discuss this or any pending projects.

Rumbarger said, “a key to Mississippi’s future economic development success” is a stronger alliance between economic and workforce development initiatives. Specifically, he said Rounsaville needs a revised State Workforce Investment Board (SWIB) “to take its place as a partner in economic development.”

That seems to be coming together. A week after appointing Rounsaville, Reeves appointed 43-year-old Patrick Sullivan, president of the Mississippi Energy Institute since 2011, as SWIB chairman. Rounsaville said he and Sullivan have worked together for many years, developing a strong, trusting relationship. Rounsaville also moved quickly to strengthen MDA’s connection to community college workforce programs, hiring Dr. William J. Ashley, a former community college executive, as Director of Business Research and Workforce Development.

Ashley will also take the lead in another Rounsaville priority, developing a stronger business intelligence capacity at MDA. “We need to be very good at research and analytics.”

Beyond this, Rounsaville is overseeing implementation of the state’s $240 million pandemic related Back to Business grant program and reviewing the structure of MDA’s numerous programs (recruiting and retention, tourism, community development, loan and grant programs, energy, etc.) to see how processes can be improved.

Through June, unemployment had fallen to 9.7% as Reeves re-opened the state economy. But many lost jobs may never come back. The talented and persistent Rounsaville and his team face a tough slog just to get employment back where it was.

“Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way” – 2 Thessalonians 3:16.

» BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson