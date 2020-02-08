BILL CRAWFORD — What sort of hearts lead us today?

There are the cold-hearted and the warm-hearted, the kind-hearted and the cruel-hearted, the soft-hearted and the hard-hearted among us. Do hearts matter when it comes to leadership?

Author Clifton Taulbert, who grew up in Glen Allan, Mississippi, thinks so. In 1997, he wrote a book entitled “Eight Habits of the Heart” gleaned from the people who made a difference in his early life. “They told me I was good and that my life had a value.”

“The people in my small ‘colored’ community had a thousand reasons not to build, but they ignored that reality and built their lives for my benefit,” he wrote. “When one builds people, a good community will emerge, one that will leave its imprint beyond our front rooms, far beyond the classroom, beyond the gym, beyond our offices, and, in some cases, beyond geographical boundaries. The Eights Habits of the Heart practiced and lived out in our daily lives builds people and creates a good community.”

Those habits are nurturing attitude, responsibility, dependability, friendship, brotherhood, high expectations, courage, and hope.

Pause, now, and re-focus from this heartfelt exposition to our leadership in America today.

Are Taulbert’s eight habits the traits you sense from them? Or something different?

Back when sit-ins and demonstrations dominated the early 60’s in America, the person who led India’s movement to independence from Britain was the often quoted guru of non-violent civil disobedience. He inspired worldwide freedom movements as he campaigned for reconciliation among sub-continent religious sects. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated at age 79 by a religious zealot.

Gandhi spent two decades of his early life in South Africa before he returned to India. It was there campaigning for the oppressed that he began to formulate his non-violent approach to change. South African History Online writes that Gandhi, “harboured no hatred in his heart” and was always ready to help people in distress. “It was this rare combination of readiness to resist wrong and capacity to love his opponent which baffled his enemies and compelled their admiration.”

Hmmm.

These days all sorts of Americans gather as they did in the 60’s to demonstrate against what they see as wrong in our society. They have a first amendment right to do so. The key is such assemblies must be “peaceable.” Most are, but some have escalated into violence.

One of Taulbert’s habits is brotherhood. He teaches that “brotherhood is the habit that reaches beyond comfortable relationships to extend a welcome to those who may be different from yourself.” Jesus told us to love each other including our enemies.

While violence is unacceptable, the leadership challenge today is to manage demonstrations using welcoming security methods that encourage peaceable behavior, not incite violence.

So, are our leaders’ hearts exhibiting a welcoming spirit and nurturing love for our demonstrating citizens who think differently? Are our leaders telling demonstrators their lives have value? Well, besides those who automatically label them animals, terrorists, agitators, and lowlifes.

Gandhi said, “It is better in prayer to have a heart without words than words without a heart.”

Regrettably, the heartless are among us, too.

“Be patient, bearing with one another in love” – Ephesians 4:2.

» BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.