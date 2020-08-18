Butler Snow adds three health law attorneys

Thomas L. Kirkland, Jr., Allison C. Simpson and Matthew D. Sitton have joined Butler Snow’s Ridgeland, Miss. office, and will practice with the firm’s health law group.

“Tom, Allison and Matt will be tremendous assets to our health law team and to our firm,” said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. “Each brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be valuable in helping our clients successfully navigate health law matters.”

Kirkland has more than 40 years of healthcare law experience, and regularly provides counsel to clients on a wide range of regulatory, transactional and litigation matters for hospitals, nursing homes, home health agencies, ambulatory surgery centers, dialysis facilities, physician group practices, durable medical equipment providers and pharmacies. He received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi.

Simpson is an experienced healthcare lawyer who focuses her practice on addressing healthcare providers’ regulatory issues, including reimbursement, audits, licensing, provider enrollment and changes of ownership, medical staff matters, federal disclosures, and compliance with both state and federal laws. She aides her clients in drafting and obtaining certificates of need and strategic planning for healthcare provider transactions, mergers and acquisitions and expansion of healthcare facilities. Simpson received her bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi.

Sitton focuses his practice on healthcare compliance with state and federal law, the structuring of business transactions for healthcare providers and the defense of healthcare clients in commercial litigation and governmental audits. He regularly counsels providers to ensure contemplated business transactions are both profitable and compliant with applicable laws, including Stark Law and the Anti-Kickback Statute. Sitton received his undergraduate degree and his Juris Doctor, summa cum laude, from the University of Mississippi.

Butler Snow’s health law practice represents clients on a regional and national level, combining its deep expertise in pharmaceutical and medical device litigation with a growing body of regulatory work for hospitals, academic medical centers, ambulatory surgery centers, physician organizations, skilled nursing facilities and other health systems. The firm handles a wide variety of matters for its healthcare clients, including mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, government investigations, Anti-Kickback, Stark, False Claims, HIPAA, FCPA, certificates of need, clinical trial agreements and compliance with other federal and state laws. The depth and variety of Butler Snow’s healthcare-related expertise has resulted in the practice being named a Regional Top 10 Law Firm by the American Bar Association’s Health Law Section, as well as recognition by U.S. News – Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” 2020 (Mississippi, Tennessee), Chambers USA 2020 (Tennessee) and the Nashville Business Journal. Many of the firm’s attorneys are also ranked individually by Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America® and Super Lawyers®, among others.