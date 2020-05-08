Chambers High Net Worth 2020 recognizes six Butler Snow attorneys

Chambers High Net Worth (HNW), a publication specifically aimed at the private wealth market, has recognized six Butler Snow attorneys in its 2020 edition. The publication also recognized Butler Snow in its firm rankings.

Recognition is based on in-depth interviews with clients and attorneys assessing legal knowledge, experience, ability, effectiveness and client service.

The following Butler Snow attorneys were recognized:

Ronald I. Loeb – Ridgeland

Private Wealth Law – Band 3 (Mississippi)

Christopher L. McLemore – London

Private Wealth Law – Foreign Expert for USA (London (Firms))

Kurt G. Rademacher – Singapore

Private Wealth Law – Band 2 (Singapore)

John Shoemaker – Singapore

Private Wealth Law – Band 3 (Singapore)

J. Paul Varner – Ridgeland

Private Wealth Law – Band 2 (Mississippi)

Brad F. Westerfield – London

Private Wealth Law – Foreign Expert for USA (London (Firms))

Butler Snow was also recognized in the publication’s firm rankings for private wealth law in Mississippi (Band 1) and Singapore (Band 2).

Butler Snow’s wealth transfer planning attorneys develop and implement well-designed, sophisticated plans to achieve an orderly transfer of their clients’ wealth, taking into consideration their personal philosophy, family goals, business and philanthropic objectives. The final plan focuses on preserving assets for future generations while minimizing transfer taxes. The process covers more than the traditional preparation of last wills and testaments, and often involves innovative techniques to resolve problems.

Butler Snow’s team advises high-net-worth individuals, privately owned businesses and financial services firms across the globe, including family offices and trust companies. Its attorneys provide domestic and cross-border advice in a broad range of areas, including business succession planning, tax planning, charitable planning, family offices, long-term care planning and family legacy planning.

Chambers HNW was launched in 2016 as the first publication from Chambers and Partners. The guide covers private wealth management work and related specialties around the world, featuring in-depth evaluation of the leading lawyers and law firms for wealthy individuals and families.