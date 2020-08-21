Chicago Rock Island, Pacific Railroad to begin Phase 1 of rail service to the Port of Rosedale

The first phase in the restoration of the Great River Railroad rail service to the Port of Rosedale, MS is about to begin. The Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad, a Mississippi LLC, is to begin clearing and repairing track leading to the Port of Rosedale in Bolivar County, Mississippi. “It is exciting to be part of this effort that will ultimately bring jobs to the Mississippi Delta,” said Robert Riley, CEO.

Robert Maxwell, Director of the Port of Rosedale said: “The members of the Rosedale-Bolivar County Port Commission, the Bolivar County Board of Supervisors, and I are all pleased and excited in the anticipation of seeing the transformation of the Great River Railroad from a neglected but very valuable asset to what we hope to be a shining symbol of the revitalization of opportunity and growth for an area in need of both.”

This Great River Railroad restoration adds to and compliments the current mission and future growth of the Port of Rosedale. The rail line interchanges with the Columbus & Greenville Railroad outside of Greenville, Mississippi. “We believe that this effort will significantly enhance the competitive advantage of the Port of Rosedale as it expands and attracts new tenants. We are ready to work with them to attract new tenants, to grow the capabilities of existing tenants, and to boost and expand intermodal capabilities,” added Riley.

Maxwell added: “I am excited for the chance to work with someone with the vision to see the tremendous potential for re-opening this railroad and what it can bring in the way of economic development for Bolivar County and surrounding areas. It will vastly increase the reach and capacity of the Port of Rosedale by allowing it to regain the status of a truly multi-modal transportation hub for freight and commodities of all types. It will increase the Port’s value and effectiveness for Bolivar County and the State of Mississippi while expanding our connection to the rest of the world. We anticipate the expansion of existing businesses as well as the attraction of new businesses to the area as a result of the increased reliability of transportation via the Port of Rosedale and the Great River Railroad.”

The Chicago Rock Island and Pacific Railroad, LLC is headquartered in Hernando, Mississippi. “The Rock” operates The Mississippi Delta Railroad, MSDR, based in Sumner, MS, operates a total of 85 miles of track in Northwest MS from a connection with the Canadian National Railway at Swan Lake MS. The MSDR has two expansive yards located in Clarksdale MS as well as numerous sidings and auxiliary tracks for car storage. The MSDR’s principle commodities include Scrap, Paper, Polystyrene, PVC, Fertilizer, Cotton, Grains and other Agricultural Products. – – https://rockislandrail.com/msdr-railroad

According to their website, the Port of Rosedale is “A total intermodal facility, offering unrivaled access to both the lower Mississippi River and the Arkansas River navigation systems, the Port of Rosedale is strategically located only 100 miles from Memphis and within a 500-mile radius of major markets, including Houston, Birmingham and Atlanta. Additionally, our temperate climate combined with all-weather capacity insures non-stop productivity. The Port of Rosedale is your year-round gateway to the world.” – – http://www.portofrosedale.com/index.php

“Today, the Port of Rosedale has grown to include a more than a 3.3-mile long channel with over a mile of turning basin, 168 acres of hydraulic fill for marine related industries, a general cargo dock, and dry-bulk unloading and loading docks. Three private grain elevators, two fertilizer terminals, and multiple private docks, as well as a steel fabricator, a lubricants manufacturer, as well as a major towing company on the Arkansas Navigation System” are also located at the Port of Rosedale,. – – http://www.portofrosedale.com/ index.php/expansion_capabilities