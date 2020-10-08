By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal
After some stops-and-starts along the way, movie theaters are ready to reopen after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cinemark, the third-largest movie theater company in the world, said this week it will reopen its theaters Aug. 21.
It couldn’t come at a better time, as the movie chain has taken a nearly $230 million hit this year amid the pandemic. Plano, Texas-based Cinemark posted a loss of $170 million for the three-month period that ended June 30, telling investors Tuesday that it’s “been working diligently to prepare for reopening our theatres within this new operating environment.”
Cinemark’s revenue in the first half of 2020 was roughly a third of what the company reported in 2019, or $552.6 million compared to $1.67 billion.
Analysts have said it could take Cinemark years to return to the profitability levels it saw in 2019.
As for Malco, the Memphis-based chain reopened some theaters in June, but closed most of them as the studios pushed back the release dates of their films. The only one that stayed open is the Summer Avenue Drive-In in Memphis. It planned to reopen the Renaissance Cinema Grill in Ridgeland Friday.
Malco vice president and director of marketing Karent Melton said, “Theatres will begin reopening over the next few weeks in anticipation of Tenet debuting Sept 3. We will be posting updates regarding specific locations each Monday via social media and malco.com.”
The New York Post said Cinemark leadership expressed optimism about customer response to its reopening efforts and a slate of major Hollywood releases ready for the big screen. Most of summer’s highly anticipated movies have encountered delays resulting from the virus.
In an earnings conference call on Tuesday, Cinemark Chief Executive Mark Zoradi said the company aims to start selling tickets at all of its 345 US-based theaters by Aug. 31, based in part on the positive feedback its garnered from moviegoers at 15 “test and learn” movie houses across the country.
The phased reopening process will kick off on Aug. 21 – just in time for the release of Warner Bros.’ spy thriller “Tenet” to hit theaters on Sept. 3.
The theater chain said it opened the 15 test centers during the second quarter to experiment with its protocols to protect against the spread of COVID-19, including spaced seating, mandatory mask wearing and frequent theater cleaning.
“97 percent of guests surveyed have expressed high satisfaction with how Cinemark is protecting their health and safety,” Zoradi said in the second-quarter earnings call.
Regal Cinemas also said it would reopen Aug. 21.