Cracchiolo Spain appointed as president of Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners

Coastal Mississippi has announced its board of commissioners for fiscal year 2021. Mary Cracchiolo Spain will serve as president, leading fellow Coastal Mississippi commissioners, who are charged with overseeing the promotion of the tri-county region as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. The mission of Coastal Mississippi centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports and business visitors to the area.

With more than 25 years of experience in the Mississippi tourism and hospitality industry, including 19 years with MGM Resorts International, Cracchiolo Spain brings extensive experience in marketing and communications to leading Coastal Mississippi tourism. She is the Regional Communications Director for MGM Mississippi’s Beau Rivage and Gold Strike and served eight years on the board of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Travel & Tourism Section, including board chair in 2014. Past president of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi and PRAM-Mississippi Beach Chapter, Cracchiolo Spain is a past recipient of the Southern Public Relations Federation’s (SPRF) Professional Achievement Award, the organization’s highest honor. Cracchiolo Spain is a longtime board member and past chair of the American Red Cross Southeast Mississippi Chapter and currently serves on the board of the Moon Tree Foundation.

“This is an unprecedented time in tourism, and I look forward to the challenge of leading the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners and our tourism industry through this pivotal year,” said Cracchiolo Spain. “In addition to driving visitation, generating revenue and sustaining operations, my goals include collaborating with industry leaders to address the evolving meetings and convention market and increasing engagement and community awareness of the significant role that travel and tourism plays in Coastal Mississippi.”

“Since 2017, Mary has brought invaluable experience and knowledge to the Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners,” said Coastal Mississippi Board of Commissioners Past President Nikki Moon. “She is facing great challenges during this year of the pandemic, and can rely on a strong Board of Commissioners to support her as we promote our beautiful Coast.”

Please find complete list of board members, including titles and county representation, below.

Mary Cracchiolo Spain, Regional Communications Director for MGM Resorts International (Board President, represents Harrison County)

Mark Henderson, Owner of Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company (Vice President, represents Hancock County)

Carla Todd, Past President/CEO of Jackson County Chamber of Commerce (Treasurer, Finance Committee Chair, represents Jackson County)

Rob Stinson, Owner of Salute, The Reef, and Kelly’s Sports Pub (Secretary, represents Harrison County)

Nikki Moon, Owner of Bay Town Inn Bed & Breakfast (Past President, represents Hancock County)

Shirley Dane, Owner of The Coast Company design studio (Tourism Engagement Committee Chair, represents Harrison County)

Rusty David, retired from Bancorp South (Nominations Committee Chair, represents Harrison County)

Kim Fritz, Owner of Fritz Development and former Regional Senior Vice President of Marketing for Caesars Mid-South Region (Marketing & Conventions/Group Sales Committee Chair, represents Harrison County)

Danny Hansen, retired from Farm Bureau Insurance (Governance Chair, represents Harrison County)

Bill Holmes, retired from his role as Executive Director of Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center (Represents Harrison County)

Richard Marsh, retired from Anchor Glass and Harrison County Director of Committees for District 4 (Audit Committee Chair, represents Harrison County)

Brooke Shoultz, General Counsel and former CFO for Blacklidge Emulsions, Owner of KB Shoultz Law Firm and Cohesive Solutions Consulting (Finance Committee Vice Chair, represents Harrison County)

Clay Wagner, Senior Vice President/Economic Development Officer at Hancock Whitney Bank (Development & Government Relations Committee Chair, represents Hancock County)

Rich Westfall, retired from Charter Bank (Represents Jackson County)

Jim Williams, President of Lockard & Williams Insurance Services, Inc. (Represents Jackson County)