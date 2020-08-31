Creekmore promoted to assistant vice president

Renasant Bank announced today that Matthew Creekmore has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. He is located at Renasant Headquarters, 209 Troy Street.

“We are proud to announce Matthew’s promotion to Assistant Vice President,” said Dan McCrimon, Commercial Banking Administrator, Senior Vice President. “He has been an instrumental part of our commercial lending team in North Mississippi. He has a bright future ahead and we look forward to watching him continue his growth as a banker.”

Creekmore received his degree in Banking and Finance from Mississippi State University, and is a member of Lawndale Presbyterian Church.