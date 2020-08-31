Creekmore promoted to assistant vice president

Renasant Bank announced today that Matthew Creekmore has been promoted to Assistant Vice President. He is located at Renasant Headquarters, 209 Troy Street.
“We are proud to announce Matthew’s promotion to Assistant Vice President,” said Dan McCrimon, Commercial Banking Administrator, Senior Vice President. “He has been an instrumental part of our commercial lending team in North Mississippi. He has a bright future ahead and we look forward to watching him continue his growth as a banker.”
Creekmore received his degree in Banking and Finance from Mississippi State University, and is a member of Lawndale Presbyterian Church.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info