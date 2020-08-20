Delta Regional Medical Center showcases the Mississippi Delta Family Residency Program

Members of the Delta Regional Medical Center (DRMC) leadership team welcomed Elizabeth Henry, Director of Administration & Health Policy Advisor for United States Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith to Greenville. The visit was to highlight the Mississippi Delta Family Medicine Residency program, tour the facility and meet some of the program’s key personnel. Senator Hyde-Smith has been a significant proponent of rural healthcare and recently supported a funding release for physician train programs at rural hospitals.
The DRMC leadership recognized the need to increase the family residence presence in the Delta and was instrumental in the development of the Mississippi Delta Family Residency Program. The residency partnership also includes South Sunflower Hospital and the Community Health Center Association of Mississippi.
“Having the support of Senator Hyde-Smith is essential to the success of rural healthcare in this region and State. We want to thank Ms. Henry for visiting with our team and discussing the vitality of the Residency Program and letting us share our success story,” stated Stephanie Patton, Executive Director of Health System Development.
This program is the first of its kind and launched the inaugural year July 1, 2020 with a seven member residency class to begin their three year formal training. Each year, up to eight residents will be admitted into the program to begin their three years which will increase family medicine healthcare capability.
