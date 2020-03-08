Delta Regional Medical Center welcomes Brett Zepponi

Delta Regional Medical Center has announced the addition of Brett Zepponi, D.O, Family Medicine.
Dr. Zepponi received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Hattiesburg, MS. He completed his family residency program at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Prior to attending William Carey University, Dr. Zepponi graduated from Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences.
Family medicine provides continuing and comprehensive health care for the individual and family across all ages, genders, diseases, and parts of the body. Dr. Zepponi is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians and the Mississippi State Medical Association.
