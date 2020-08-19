ERDC researchers receive national Women of Color Awards

Four researchers at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) have been honored with Women of Color STEM awards — an annual, national-level recognition of significant contributions to science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Vickey Moore, Dr. Reena Patel and Lulu Edwards were selected as WOC Technology All-Star Award winners, while Barbara Pilate was awarded the New Media Leadership Award in Government.

Moore, a research computer scientist in the Information Technology Laboratory (ITL), earned her bachelor’s from Alcorn State University and her master’s from Mississippi State University. At the ERDC, the Port Gibson native has led a $5 million per year effort to research military ground vehicle performance and analysis, as well as led a team to develop explosive threat representations.

Patel, a research mathematician in ITL, is originally from India, where she received a master’s in mathematics and a bachelor’s in science from Bangalore University, before earning a doctorate from Mississippi State University. Patel’s research was inspired by the paddlefish, a freshwater fish with a long, paddle-like cartilage snout that can withstand tough stresses and dissipate energy. She leads a team of researchers who use mathematical models to develop strong, yet lightweight structural systems — much like the snout of the paddlefish — to protect American Soldiers.

Edwards, a research engineer in the Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory, grew up in Starkville and earned a bachelor’s from Mississippi State University and a master’s from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. A project that led to her recognition happens to be one of Edwards’ favorites — rapidly repairing damaged airfield pavements.

Pilate, a computer scientist in ITL, was honored with the New Media Leadership Award in Government. Pilate leads a program that supports military planners by offering a portfolio of tools that assist with strategic planning and tactical operations. The New Media Leadership Award recognizes her skills as a leader and a scientist who handles the challenging demands of her work with determination and a positive attitude.

The awards will be presented at the annual Women of Color – STEM Awards Gala on Oct. 10 in Detroit.