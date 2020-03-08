Fondren Homewood Suites opens for business

By JACK WEATHERLY

Homewood Suites was open for business Monday morning.

Fifteen of the 125 guestrooms were booked for the first day, but check-in time was not to start till 3 p.m.

The six-story Hilton brand property, built by Ridgeland-based Wealth Hospitality, was the first of several hotels that had been announced in recent years for the Fondren district in Jackson.

But the Homewood Suites, announced in August 2017, is the only one yet to be built.

“It’s truly custom-built to this area, said Victoria Hopkins, director of sales.

Fondren lends itself to motif in the lodging, whether subtly as the color of Fondren Corner in the checked wing chairs in the lobby, or, less subtly, in the artwork on the walls of the halls and rooms.

The area is dominated by the University of Mississippi Medical Center, St. Dominic Hospital and Baptist Hospital.

As an extended-care hotel lends itself to expansive periods, Hopkins said.

“We’ve got people who are going to stay with us a year already,” she said.

“Off-season” rates now range from $119 to $140 a day, she said. They can be competitive with an apartment because cleaning, cable TV, breakfast, social hour (Monday through Wednesday) and each room has a full kitchnette.

Plus, contracts can be signed and are negotiable depending on length of stay and “stay patterns,” such as weekends only, she said.

Next for the hotel comes the 3,200-square-foot retail space, most likely to be a restaurant operated by a Mississippi-based company, according to Christopher Thomas, director of operations for Homewood.

The 1,259-square-foot meeting space was occupied Monday morning with some of the 19 employees undergoing training. There will be 25 to 30 at full staffing, Thomas said.