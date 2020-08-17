Former Fred’s to be storage facility

A 140,000-square-foot self-storage facility is being built where a Fred’s store was located on Old Canton Road in Jackson before the company filed for liquidation last year.

Wimco Corp. of Raleigh, N.C. is the general contractor for GHK Developments Inc. of New Orleans.

The facility is being fashioned out of the old Fred’s store, and a three-story building is to be constructed in front of it, according to Jimmy Johner, project manager for Wimco.

Mid-April is the target for completion, he said.

The Snobiz shop will remain at 6230 Old Canton after the conversion of the rest of the property, Johner said.

There will be about six employees at the storage facility, he said.