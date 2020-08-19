Frey named Renasant market president for Oxford

Renasant Bank today announced that Larson Frey has joined the bank as its Market President for Oxford, Mississippi. Frey, who is at the bank’s 1111 Jackson Avenue East location, will oversee banking and lending staff, operations, and community development.
“We are proud to announce the addition of Larson Frey to Renasant. Larson will enhance and continue to build upon an already strong team of banking professionals in the Oxford market,” said Shane McLarty, Renasant Regional President for North Mississippi. “Larson brings a wealth of banking experience, and we look forward to watching him continue to grow in his new leadership role.”
Frey received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from The University of Mississippi and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Delta State University. He attended the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
